Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.3 %

ROK stock opened at $272.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average is $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

