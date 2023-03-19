Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $425.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

