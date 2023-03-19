Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $21.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.20, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,626 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

