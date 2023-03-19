SafeMoon V2 One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $131.52 million and $1.07 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

