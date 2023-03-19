SafeMoon V2 Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $131.52 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

