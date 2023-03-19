Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Saga Communications Stock Down 5.3 %

SGA traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.38. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

