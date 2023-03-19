Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAPMY. Citigroup upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

