Sara Bay Financial Acquires 338 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $207.75 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

