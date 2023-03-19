Sara Bay Financial Buys 3,774 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in MetLife were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Trading Down 4.9 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

NYSE MET opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

