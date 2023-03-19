Sara Bay Financial Has $55.28 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial cut its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Helios Technologies accounts for about 31.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 3.12% of Helios Technologies worth $55,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after buying an additional 308,275 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 213.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

