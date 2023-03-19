Sara Bay Financial Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises 3.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

