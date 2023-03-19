Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

