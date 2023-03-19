Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3,667.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

