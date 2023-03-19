Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $1.11 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.