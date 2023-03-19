Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 57 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $663.50 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

