Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 695 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

