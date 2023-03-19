Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

