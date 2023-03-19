Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lowered by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.