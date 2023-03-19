Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 336,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,036 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHX stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.