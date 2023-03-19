Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 42,971.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,036 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

