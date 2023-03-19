SelfKey Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $58.87 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00363873 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.60 or 0.26425983 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

