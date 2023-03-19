Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

MCRB stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.