ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $50,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.