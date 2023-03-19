Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Sells $83,389.86 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
See Also
