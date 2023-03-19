Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.