Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,091 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

