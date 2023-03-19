Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

