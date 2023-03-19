Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64,861 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,861 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife worth $38,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 4.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.