S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,333. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

