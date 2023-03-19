Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %
SAVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,156. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.