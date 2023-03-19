Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

SAVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,156. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

