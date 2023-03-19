Square Token (SQUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.57 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Square Token has a total market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be bought for $22.11 or 0.00078594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 19.68581701 USD and is up 13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,216,326.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

