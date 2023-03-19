SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

