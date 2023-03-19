Stacks One Day Volume Reaches $418.13 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $418.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

