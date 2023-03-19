State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Down 1.6 %

HOLX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.07. 3,202,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

