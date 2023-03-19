State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,147 shares of company stock valued at $58,743,929. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $206.88. 4,539,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

