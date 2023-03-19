State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 7,203,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,596. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

