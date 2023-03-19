State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ARE traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $120.87. 5,926,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

