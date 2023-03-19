Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $65,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

