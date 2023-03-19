Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.46 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.49. 2,761,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

