Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,478 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Target were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.36. 13,174,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

