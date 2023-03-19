Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,160 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,118,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $76.06 and a one year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

