Stevanato Group (STVN) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stevanato Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion $150.51 million 41.32 Stevanato Group Competitors $1.13 billion $57.96 million -3.02

Stevanato Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stevanato Group. Stevanato Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stevanato Group Competitors 991 3591 7792 180 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stevanato Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stevanato Group presently has a consensus target price of €29.00 ($31.18), suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Stevanato Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stevanato Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.49% 15.53% 9.28% Stevanato Group Competitors -1,304.10% -152.41% -26.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.