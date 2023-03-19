StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ALLETE by 80.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $14,378,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

