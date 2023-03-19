StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

