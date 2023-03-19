StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
