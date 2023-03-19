StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.