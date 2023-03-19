StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.