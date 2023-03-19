StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

About Astronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 319,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Astronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Astronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

