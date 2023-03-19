StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Astronics Price Performance
ATRO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
About Astronics
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
