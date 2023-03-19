StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATI (NYSE:ATI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
ATI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
ATI Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:ATI opened at $36.16 on Thursday. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.
About ATI
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
