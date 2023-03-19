StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKH. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

