StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

