StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

